True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | How SA gangs were armed
In 2007 an event in SA history would have far-reaching effects for millions of ordinary South Africans.
A flood of high-calibre firearms came on to the streets and transformed the landscape of gangsterism and organised crime in the country.
In his book Give us more Guns: How South Africa's Gangs were Armed, Mark Shaw pulls back the curtain on gangs and organised crime in SA, and the deeply woven web is mind-blowing.
In this episode, True Crime South Africa interviews Shaw about his book and his work with the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
