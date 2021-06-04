News

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | How SA gangs were armed

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 04 June 2021
'Give us more Guns' pulls back the curtain on organised crime in SA.
Image: Supplied

In 2007 an event in SA history would have far-reaching effects for millions of ordinary South Africans. 

A flood of high-calibre firearms came on to the streets and transformed the landscape of gangsterism and organised crime in the country. 

In his book Give us more Guns: How South Africa's Gangs were Armed, Mark Shaw pulls back the curtain on gangs and organised crime in SA, and the deeply woven web is mind-blowing. 

In this episode, True Crime South Africa interviews Shaw about his book and his work with the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 

Listen to the story here: 

