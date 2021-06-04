Perlemoen kingpin’s prison break
Julian Brown granted bail after two years in St Albans
Convicted perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown was granted a shock lifeline on Thursday when, just two years into his 18-year prison term for racketeering, the same judge who sent him to St Albans Prison opted to release him on bail.
After paying the R100,000 bail, Brown said he was looking forward to fighting the criminal charges on appeal...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.