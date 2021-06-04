Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases rapidly rising

The number of Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay are rapidly rising, with more than 100 new cases in the city reported in a 24-hour period.

This is according to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was speaking at the funeral service of struggle stalwart Ivy Gcina.

Of the 900 active cases in the Eastern Cape, more than 600 are in the Bay, Mabuyane said.

He added that of the 182 new cases reported in a 24-hour period, 108 of those from the city.

As the country enters the third wave, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that SA recorded 5,360 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths over a 24-hour period.

This means that there have now been a cumulative 1,680,373 infections and 56,765 deaths recorded in SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in March last year.

Mkhize said the new infections came from 43,776 tests, at a positivity rate of 12.24%.

HeraldLIVE