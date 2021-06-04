Family of missing Sherwood man plans one final search

It has been eight months since Adriaan Scheepers went missing and, in a desperate attempt to find closure, his family will stage one final search.

It would be the missing 55-year-old’s birthday on Sunday and members of his family will again wade through water, sand and bush in the Baakens Valley the following Saturday in a grim search for any clues.

The father of two disappeared from his Sherwood home in September.

He was spotted by a policeman on the morning of the day he disappeared, walking down Shropshire Street, near Harlech Street, where he lived.

However, there has been no sign of Scheepers since, despite an ongoing investigation by police and a co-ordinated search in April involving more than 100 Gqeberha residents.

The missing man’s brother, Louwrens, said on Thursday the family no longer believed he was alive because of the amount of time that had elapsed since his disappearance.

“At this point, we are looking for his remains.

“Just the fact that it has been eight months since he went missing we are not hopeful he is alive.

“But finding his remains will bring a great sense of closure for his siblings and his children,” he said.

Louwrens, who thanked the community for their support during the last search, said he was hoping for a similar turnout for the final search next week.

Louwrens revealed in January that his brother had sent his ex-wife a WhatsApp message two days before he disappeared saying if anything happened to him everything in his house should go to her and their two children.

He also sent his teenage son a voice note saying he missed him and that he should look after himself and his sister.

Pre-planning for the previous search was carefully done and a map of all the undeveloped tracts of land in the suburb, especially an area of the Baakens Valley below Kunene Park where Scheepers liked to walk, were divided into zones and assigned to different teams.

But the search was unsuccessful.

Louwrens said the search will start at 8am on June 12 and volunteers are requested to meet the family on the open field opposite the Shell garage in Walker Drive, Sherwood.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the police continued to investigate but there had been no leads in the case.

