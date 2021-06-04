Eskom CEO 'sorry' about load-shedding: 'Bear with us, we are working on this'
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has apologised for the current spate of load-shedding and said he is aware of the inconvenience this is causing.
In an interview with 702 on Thursday, De Ruyter attributed issues at the power utility to poor management and ageing infrastructure.
He said they are working hard at resolving the issues but “cannot perform miracles overnight”, as the maintenance of power stations goes as far back as 40 years.
“I apologise to the nation for the hardship that we continue to inflict as a result of load-shedding, but bear with us, we are working on this,” said De Ruyter.
He said the constant blackouts were not unexpected.
“We're working hard at catching up on maintenance that has been deferred and postponed. When I assumed my role in January last year, we communicated that during the so-called reliability recovery programme there would be an increase in the risk of load-shedding while we do this maintenance,” he said.
Eskom is implementing rotational stage 2 load-shedding until Friday. It said on Tuesday this was due to a breakdown of generating units at the Majuba and Arnot power stations.
“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity. It is, therefore, necessary to implement load-shedding continuously until Friday, 10pm, to replenish the emergency reserves,” Eskom said in a statement.
Meanwhile, social media was filled with gatvol users slamming the power utility for the blackouts.
But you've been having loadshedding since 2008 or more I believe. What are you doing to sort out this mess. And we had loadshedding during the summer time. Why didn't you take that time to sort your nonsense instead of involving us in your mess.— Obed The Magnificent (@ObedMagnificent) June 1, 2021
The way loadshedding affects the cellphone networks is just another pandemic on its own… 😔— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) June 3, 2021
So no loadshedding between 0500 and 1000 tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/ZpsVCQq7Ky— Ismail (@No_H_in_Ismail) June 1, 2021
Another important question to ask on a first date is “what loadshedding schedule are you on?”. We can’t go around saying we are a power couple yet our electricity goes off at the same time⛔️ 🚩— Tebogo_Thothela (@PrezSankara) June 2, 2021
Kurough.. it seems we have normalized this abuse by Eskom. 😡.Its freezing, working from home and we must deal with loadshedding 😡 how did we get here? 🙈😰 pic.twitter.com/oeh7Etubj4— MaMtshali (@pnmtshali) June 1, 2021