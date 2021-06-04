Celebrating 20 years of ‘Hobbit House’

Owners of Gqeberha’s quirky cob home plan to take it to next level

It has been called the Hobbit House, the Fairy House, an oddity and even an eyesore, but the Lawrie residence in Fernglen has established itself as a Gqeberha landmark over the past 20 years.



Commuters travelling along the William Moffett Expressway have long been fascinated by the eye-catching home on the corner of Glendale Avenue and Belfast Drive, like it was something straight out of a fairytale...