This isn’t fair game — hunters rage at slaughter directive
Representatives of the game farming industry have slammed a directive from the Eastern Cape government warning that all animals have to be slaughtered at a registered abattoir.
Hunters say implementation of the directive, which even threatens prosecution, would destroy the industry. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.