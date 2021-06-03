Kariega mom arrested for ‘sale’ of twin girls
A Kariega mother of newborn twins was arrested for human trafficking on Thursday after she allegedly tried to sell her five-day-old baby girls.
The mother, 35, her husband and the alleged prospective buyer, aged 35, were arrested after members of the Gqeberha and Kariega police received information of possible human trafficking taking place in central Kariega...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.