IN PICS | Drakensberg transformed into winter wonderland
Snow has blanketed large parts of the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving a winter wonderland in its wake.
According to Snow Report SA, a significant amount of snow also fell in the southeast of Lesotho.
It said in its latest statement posted on Facebook on Thursday that a large amount of snow also fell over the Eastern Cape.
“The last snow is expected in the southeast of Lesotho today, but with heavy snowfall in this area it may stick around on the peaks for a few days.
“Light snow may also be possible for the high ground around Barkly East, Rhodes and Tiffindell in the Eastern Cape.”
Snow could also be expected on the high ground around Bethlehem, Welkom, Reitz and Harrismith in the Free State.
“There is also a slight chance of the lightest flurries around Dullstroom and eMakhazeni, as well as to the west of Secunda,” said Snow Report.
“The high ground around Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal and Volksrust in Mpumalanga might also get light snow.”
TimesLIVE