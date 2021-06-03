Convicted perlemoen poacher Julian Brown granted bail
Convicted perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown has been granted bail of R100,000 — two years into his 18 year sentence for racketeering.
Brown had approached the Gqeberha High Court on Thursday morning to ask for bail pending the outcome of an appeal against his conviction and sentence...
