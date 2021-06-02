WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help

An investigation has been launched after police at the Atteridgeville police station, west of Pretoria, were filmed allegedly ignoring a woman’s plea for help.

Lethabo Nontuthuko Mabena took to social media on Monday, saying she was harassed by a bouncer at a popular establishment in the area. Mabena said she went to report the matter to the local police station, but was denied help.

She claimed the officers said they could not help her because the incident happened at a “drinking place” and she should not “bore them”.

Mabena alleged a female police officer also declined to help her.

“A woman didn’t even want hear what I had to say. They went on to have their coffee as usual. Is this what our country has come to?”