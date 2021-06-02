WATCH | Insults, pushing & a flying water bottle — chaos breaks out again at Pan-African Parliament

The leadership elections at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) descended into a fight as MPs argued over leadership voting and whether the presidency should be rotated by region.

The sixth day of the fourth ordinary session of the fifth parliament took place in Midrand on Tuesday, where the parliament was expected to vote on new leadership.

A brawl took place after Jaynet Kabila refused to open the floor to debate, following Julius Malema's point of order.

Malema raised a point of order over a letter concerning the voting procedure.

Malema got out of his seat and made his way towards Kabila, before mayhem broke out.

“You are not in a position to tell us anything. You are nothing in this PAP, you are not elected to be anything. Don't think you can give us any instructions,” an angry Malema can be heard telling Kabila.

The chaos quickly became a battle of women MPs vs men MPs, as many rushed to Kabila's defence while others stood next to Malema.