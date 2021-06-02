Mossel Bay man appears in court after lover bludgeoned to death

A man has appeared in a Mossel Bay court in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who was found bludgeoned to death at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said Yolin Kannemeyer, 30, had been killed with a blunt object.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend, Simon Jacobs, appeared briefly in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was remanded in custody for a formal bail application to be heard.

Kannemeyer’s body was discovered underneath a duvet at a house in St Blaize Street in Extension 8 on Saturday.

“The body of the deceased was found on the couch covered with a duvet,” Pojie said.

“The initial discovery was made by the suspect’s brother who phoned the ambulance and the SA Police Service.”

Pojie said Jacobs, who was the life partner of the deceased, had arrived at the murder scene later, where he was arrested.

