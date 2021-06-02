Gqeberha doctor sentenced for RAF fraud

A Nelson Mandela Bay doctor who attempted to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) out of a potential R2.25m narrowly escaped a jail term on Tuesday to instead be sentenced to correctional supervision.



Dr Tony Moodley, 66, was convicted in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court in December after it was found that he had submitted falsified claims to the RAF on behalf of 83 people involved in a bus accident in the city...