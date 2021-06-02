Ex-rugby boss Cheeky Watson's fraud, laundering case ultimatum
Drop fraud prosecution now as evidence against me is paper thin, Watson says
So confident are they in his acquittal that lawyers representing disgraced EP Rugby boss Cheeky Watson in his multimillion-rand fraud and money laundering trial believe prosecutors should walk away now.
Watson, arrested in March 2017 in connection with the misappropriation of Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) funds, says the state’s four-year-old case is floundering. ..
