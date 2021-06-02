News

Body of female cop in uniform found on railway tracks

Iavan Pijoos Journalist 02 June 2021
Police said a passer-by discovered the woman's body on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Police said a passer-by discovered the woman's body on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

The body of a 35-year-old female police officer has been discovered on railway tracks in Upington in the Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said a passer-by discovered the body at around 7.30am on Tuesday in Rosedale.

Kock said the sergeant had been on duty the previous day. She was found in uniform.

“There were no visible injuries and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police investigations are continuing.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read