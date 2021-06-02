Body of female cop in uniform found on railway tracks

The body of a 35-year-old female police officer has been discovered on railway tracks in Upington in the Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said a passer-by discovered the body at around 7.30am on Tuesday in Rosedale.

Kock said the sergeant had been on duty the previous day. She was found in uniform.

“There were no visible injuries and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police investigations are continuing.”

