Rape complainant’s daughter questioned on evidence
The conflicting evidence between a rape complainant and her daughter was brought under the spotlight on Tuesday as the trial of an alleged serial rapist resumed in the high court in Gqeberha.
A lawyer for accused Thembinkosi Ngcolomba — in an attempt to poke holes in the victim’s testimony — told the woman’s 19-year-old daughter that their evidence did not match up...
