News

Rape complainant’s daughter questioned on evidence

By Devon Koen - 01 June 2021

The conflicting evidence between a rape complainant and her daughter was brought under the spotlight on Tuesday as the trial of an alleged serial rapist resumed in the high court in Gqeberha.

A lawyer for accused Thembinkosi Ngcolomba — in an attempt to poke holes in the victim’s testimony — told the woman’s 19-year-old daughter that their evidence did not match up...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read