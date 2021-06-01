Mystery surrounds death of handyman in Framesby North fire
A fire claimed the life of a part-time handyman who allegedly attacked two women at their Framesby North property at the weekend.
Frantic screams alerted neighbours to a bleeding mother and daughter cowering outside the home at about lunchtime on Sunday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.