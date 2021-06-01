More than 70% of workforce take sick leave, costing municipality millions

In less than a year, more than 70% of Nelson Mandela Bay’s municipal workforce was booked off sick — at a cost of R86.1m to taxpayers.



Between October 2018 and September 2019, 5,086 of the metro’s more than 7,000 employees — many of whom cited psychological reasons or muscular pain for their absence — took paid sick leave. ..