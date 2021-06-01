Looters target overturned truck in Perseverance

A truck carrying cooldrinks, chocolates and other food overturned on the Perseverance road on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the truck driver, 67, swerved to avoid a vehicle driving in front of him and lost control of the truck.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police dispersed a crowd of people who had started to loot the truck.

“Most of the contents were intact and police recovered some of the stuff in bushes,” Naidu said.

The driver and a 27-year-old passenger were unhurt.

