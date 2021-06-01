News

Durban man critical after being shot multiple times outside mosque

Suthentira Govender Senior reporter 01 June 2021
A 57-year-old man was shot outside the Musjid Izhaarul Haq mosque in Reservoir Hills, Durban, on Tuesday morning.
A 57-year-old man was shot outside the Musjid Izhaarul Haq mosque in Reservoir Hills, Durban, on Tuesday morning.
Image: Rogan Ward

A 57-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times with a high-calibre weapon by a lone gunman outside a mosque in Durban on Tuesday.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics said the incident took place at 10am outside the Musjid Izhaarul Haq mosque in Spencer Road, Reservoir Hills, a suburb west of the city.

“On arrival at the scene a 57-year-old male was found seated in his motor vehicle after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds from a high-calibre weapon,” he said.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a specialised stretcher used for the treatment and prevention of potential spinal cord injuries, and then he was taken to a nearby hospital for the further treatment.”

Van Reenen said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

The vehicle which the man was in when he was shot at.
The vehicle which the man was in when he was shot at.
Image: Rogan Ward

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that a case of attempted murder was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.

“It is alleged that this morning at 10am, a male was stationary at the entrance of the mosque on Spencer Road in Reservoir Hills when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

“He sustained a gunshot wound on the leg and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read