Back to primary school daily on July 26, but not in Covid-19 ‘hotspot’ areas

All primary school pupils, and pupils with special education needs, will be allowed to return on a daily basis from July 26 only if their school does not fall into an area declared to be a Covid-19 “hotspot” or “high-risk hotspot”.

Dr Faith Khumalo, chief director for care and support at schools in the basic education department, told parliament on Tuesday they will be using the department’s four alert levels to determine a school’s level of risk.

Providing an update on school readiness for a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections, she said if a primary school is in an area declared to be alert level 1 (vigilance) or level 2 (emerging hotspot), then all pupils can return on a daily basis.

Primary schools in areas falling under alert level 3 (hotspot) and level 4 (high-risk hotspot) will have to continue with rotational classes with pupils attending class on alternate days.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted amendments to the directions on the reopening of schools on Friday, paving the way for the return of all primary school pupils and pupils with special education needs provided the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy is implemented.