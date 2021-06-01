A hundred blades and counting for Gqeberha bladesmith

PREMIUM

In just a few short months, more than 100 pieces have passed through Gqeberha bladesmith Jacobus Meiring’s hands, each one building his reputation as a specialist blade maker.



And the 40-year-old father of two believes each blade that went through his garage-turned-workshop has given him the peace of mind that he can provide for his daughters...