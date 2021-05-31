‘Spider-Man pushed us back to level 2’ - Seven social media reactions to SA lockdown level change

The move to lockdown adjusted level 2 has been met with mixed reactions online.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government would move the country to level 2 effective from Monday as Covid-19 infections continue to rise in SA.

Under the adjusted level, the new curfew hours are from 11pm to 4am, with bars and restaurants having to close by 10pm. Alcohol sales are permitted.

Funerals cannot be attended by more than 100 people and social distancing must be observed. No night vigils and “after tears” parties are allowed.

“The owners and managers of public buildings, centres, shops, restaurants, taxis and buses all have a responsibility to ensure people on their premises or in their vehicles wear masks and that the appropriate social distancing measures are in place,” said Ramaphosa.