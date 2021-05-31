News

‘Spider-Man pushed us back to level 2’ - Seven social media reactions to SA lockdown level change

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 31 May 2021
SA moved to lockdown adjusted level 2 from Monday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The move to lockdown adjusted level 2 has been met with mixed reactions online.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government would move the country to level 2 effective from Monday as Covid-19 infections continue to rise in SA.

Under the adjusted level, the new curfew hours are from 11pm to 4am, with bars and restaurants having to close by 10pm. Alcohol sales are permitted.

Funerals cannot be attended by more than 100 people and social distancing must be observed. No night vigils and “after tears” parties are allowed.

“The owners and managers of public buildings, centres, shops, restaurants, taxis and buses all have a responsibility to ensure people on their premises or in their vehicles wear masks and that the appropriate social distancing measures are in place,” said Ramaphosa.

He also urged South Africans to avoid travelling, unless absolutely necessary.

“The less we travel, the less the virus is spread. It is especially important to avoid indoor spaces as the coronavirus is spread through the air when a person speaks, coughs or sneezes. If you need to meet someone, including a member of your family, it is safer to do so outside or in a well-ventilated space,” said Ramaphosa.

On social media, the hashtag #Level2 topped the trending list as many weighed in on the announcement.

Here is a snapshot of what was said:

‘We must go to bed earlier’

‘This was inevitable with the sluggish rollout of the vaccine’

‘We are expected to social distance while waiting for a taxi’

‘Nobody should lose their jobs’

‘I don’t know what these mean’

‘What is the difference between level 1 and 2?’

‘Spider-Man pushed us back to level 2’

