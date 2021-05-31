Kindermusik teachers back in class after Covid-19 disruptions

Joy as little ones sing again

Cleaning up to 120 musical instruments every day, made grubby by 60 sets of sticky fingers, is a labour of love for the Kindermusik teachers in Nelson Mandela Bay.



But, for the trio behind the international preschool music programme, the Covid-19 health restrictions are a small price to pay for the joy of seeing their little pupils able to sing again...