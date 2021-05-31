Kareedouw rain should boost Churchill Dam slightly

Nelson Mandela Bay received some good rain on Saturday night, including 24.4mm at St Albans, 17.8mm at Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport and 23.6mm at Kareedouw, in the catchment area.



SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said other measurements included 12mm at 3rd Avenue Dip, 16.2 at the Wild Flower Reserve and 14.8mm at Patensie, also in the catchment...