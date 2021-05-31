Cornwall Hill College has become the stuff of nightmares, says black pupil

A pupil at the prestigious Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria wept on Monday when she spoke about how she was in grade 4 when she had her first negative experience at the school.

“I was happily on my way to break when a teacher stopped me. She had this big frown that encompassed her whole face and swallowed me whole. She looked me dead in the eyes and said: ‘Your hair is unpresentable. It is messy and it is not the Cornwall way,’” said Singo Ravele.

“She told me I would look better if I chemically straightened my hair.”

The pupil said she was never the same again because the encounter led her to believe there was “something wrong with her natural, kinky hair”. She said she was never comfortable wearing her hair the same way again.

Ravele was speaking at the school on Monday when Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited to hear the grievances of a parents and pupils who said racism was blatant at the school.