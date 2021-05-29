News

Truck torched on Rocklands Road

By Guy Rogers - 29 May 2021

A truck was set alight and a police vehicle stoned on Rocklands Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at about 1am...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

King of Burger challengers bite off more than they can chew
Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves

Most Read