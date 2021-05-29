‘The minister has briefed me,’ says Ramaphosa as he awaits SIU report on Digital Vibes

On Friday, Ramaphosa asked to be given time to consider the allegations against Mkhize.

Speaking during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, Ramaphosa said: “The SIU is looking into this matter, so I am waiting for the SIU to finish their report. There has been a preliminary report and investigation at departmental level and the minister has briefed me. I am waiting to see how the SIU will conclude on this matter.”

Ramaphosa said he knew the matter was being treated seriously as the SUI was “working fast and feverishly to come up with a report”.

“Until that has been done, I would like to be given the time to consider what they will come up with and thereafter we will be able to handle the matter,” he said.

“I hear there are calls being made and I have heard them. I would like to see the SIU report and to look at the matter closely myself, and thereafter take the matter forward.”

