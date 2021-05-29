Solidarity case over Cuban water engineers removed from urgent roll

Trade union Solidarity said on Friday it had agreed with the water and sanitation department to remove its court case over the employment of Cuban engineers in SA from the urgent roll.

According to the union, the case had, to a large extent, already accomplished its purpose.

The trade union took the matter to court, asking that the deployment of engineers be suspended. As part of their case, they had proposed a list of 132 local engineers who said they could do the work.

On Friday, Solidarity's head of communication Morné Malan said: “We agreed with the department to have the case removed from the urgent roll for now. We actually feel that the case has to a large extent already accomplished its purpose. The goal for the case was to interdict the process so that we can obtain information and eventually prepare an application for review.”

Malan said they were now comfortable that they already have enough information to move forward with the review.

Solidarity submitted its court papers to withdraw its court action on Friday.

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed the decision, saying it was a positive step that would allow further interaction as was initially envisaged to find common ground with all the affected parties.

“This move also encourages the department and its stakeholders to continue with engagements for the good of the sector and the country. It is worth underscoring once again, that the Cuban engineers are not in the country for permanent employment but to capacitate, impart knowledge and skills mainly to the rural municipalities which often have challenges with water infrastructure maintenance,” said ministry spokesperson Steve Motale.

Sisulu said she believed that all sectors could now put their differences aside and work as a collective to ensure that the country’s infrastructure served the people and contributed towards economic recovery.

During their welcoming ceremony for the 24 Cuban engineers, Sisulu said they will be deployed in provinces like Mpumalanga, the Northern Cape, Free State and North West.

Sisulu said the Cubans will be in the country for three years receiving a monthly stipend.

Malan said they would next week give updates to lay out their next steps.

