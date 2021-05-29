Children among 22 weekend gunshot fatalities in Cape Town
More than 20 people, including children, were shot dead in Cape Town last weekend.
Revealing the toll, Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz expressed “shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town, which culminated in the death of three persons in Delft ... and the serious injury of two, one of whom was a 13-year old girl”.
He said the news came on “the back of news of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. At this stage, the incidents appear to be gang-related”.
“The victims form part of a total of 22 fatalities by gunshot wound over the weekend in the Cape Town city. There were also three fatalities by sharp object, which would include stab wounds,” said Fritz.
“I condemn these killings, especially those of children, by gangsters in the strongest possible terms. We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop. We are placing the lives of our children in serious danger.”
Fritz urged communities to join the fight against gangsterism. “I would also like to extend my sincere condolences to the parents and family of victims at this time,” he said.
“Losing a loved one imposes the ultimate sense of loss on one, and losing a child is the worst nightmare that any parent can go through.
“The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight this scourge of gangsterism and violence together. I appeal to anybody with information that will assist the SAPS to please come forward.”
TimesLIVE