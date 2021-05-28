Shilowa suggests Zweli Mkhize will lay low amid Digital Vibes scandal

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has weighed in on health minister Zweli Mkhize’s alleged link to an allegedly corrupt tender awarded to Digital Vibes, suggesting the minister will lay low.

Mkhize’s department is accused of awarding Digital Vibes a tender worth R150m for communication regarding the National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout in 2019.

According to a Daily Maverick report, the company’s scope work was extended in March 2020 to include communications services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Vibes is owned by Mkhize’s long-serving personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and former personal assistant Naadira Mitha.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Mkhize denied benefiting personally from the contract. He also distanced himself from individuals implicated in the scandal, saying they were not his personal friends but comrades.