One week left to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
There is just one week left for high school pupils from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
An important part of the schools calendar in past years, the quiz is being revived in 2021, giving pupils a chance to show off their general knowledge mastery.
A prize package totalling more than R50,000 is on offer, including R25,000 in cash to be shared among the top three schools, a Lenovo E7 tablet with five gigs of data each from Vodacom for each pupil in the winning team, and various other prizes.
Entries close on Friday June 4, with The Herald and co-naming sponsor Isuzu to deliver free copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) from June 14 to help teams prepare for the competition.
Questions will cover news reported in The Herald on current affairs, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure.
Iviwe Poti, Isuzu’s corporate communications officer, said a competition of this nature was important because it kept the country’s most valued stakeholders motivated about their future and education.
“This is a great opportunity for scholars to focus on something good and rally in positive spirits, pushing them to find it within themselves to compete and put their best foot forward.”
Alexander Road High School in Gqeberha is one of the schools participating in the competition again.
Principal Matthew Ridgway said there were great benefits to having a robust general knowledge.
“If we use history as a teacher, we can surely learn from the mistakes of others to make better decisions,” Ridgway said.
“Being aware of current events allows you to have an informed opinion on issues — if you are not able to defend your opinion in a robust debate, then you are not entitled to hold that onion, in my opinion.”
A good quiz team member was anyone keen to learn and get involved, he said.
“Even the perfect novice who is willing to put in the hard yards would be a valued addition to any team.”
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from Grades 8-12.
Schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz21.
Entries must be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by e-mailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on June 4.
Elimination rounds will take place on August 14, quarterfinals on August 21, and the semifinals and finals on August 28.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135.
