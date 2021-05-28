One week left to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

There is just one week left for high school pupils from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.

An important part of the schools calendar in past years, the quiz is being revived in 2021, giving pupils a chance to show off their general knowledge mastery.

A prize package totalling more than R50,000 is on offer, including R25,000 in cash to be shared among the top three schools, a Lenovo E7 tablet with five gigs of data each from Vodacom for each pupil in the winning team, and various other prizes.

Entries close on Friday June 4, with The Herald and co-naming sponsor Isuzu to deliver free copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) from June 14 to help teams prepare for the competition.

Questions will cover news reported in The Herald on current affairs, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure.

Iviwe Poti, Isuzu’s corporate communications officer, said a competition of this nature was important because it kept the country’s most valued stakeholders motivated about their future and education.

“This is a great opportunity for scholars to focus on something good and rally in positive spirits, pushing them to find it within themselves to compete and put their best foot forward.”