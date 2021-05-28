Nelson Mandela Bay taxis talks to resume

As the taxi strike continued for the fourth day in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday, for the most part, the roads were quiet.

This after taxi drivers and various stakeholders failed to reach consensus after a nine-hour long meeting at the Feather Market Centre on Thursday.

Taxis were still off the roads on Friday morning, with meetings scheduled to resume at Dan Qeqe stadium at 10am and another at 1pm at the Feather Market Centre.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said all routes were quiet with no protest action reported, while the SA Police Service would remain on scene to monitor the situation.

During a media briefing on Thursday evening, Bay executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga said he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to the metro to combat the violence. The request was supported by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.