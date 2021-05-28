Extreme hunger in Eastern Cape communities sees Gift of the Givers handing out food

Gift of the Givers marked World Hunger Day on Thursday after concluding a three-day initiative handing out food and other items to needy communities in the Eastern Cape.



Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said with the economic challenges in SA worsened by the national lockdown, cases of malnutrition in many rural communities and hospitals in the Eastern Cape had increased dramatically. ..