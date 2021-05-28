Nqaba Bhanga calls for soldiers to help end chaos after talks with taxi industry stall

PREMIUM

As a nine-hour meeting between the taxi industry and city stakeholders ended in a deadlock on Thursday night, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga said they had been left with no choice but to call for army intervention.



For much of Thursday it was back and forth as engagements between taxi bosses, the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-operative, the department of labour and the provincial department of transport failed, while on the streets jikeleza drivers were threatened, cars were tipped over and commuters were once again left stranded...