Author shares pain of growing up without a father
Myrtle Gray’s journey of being rejected by her father at birth and coming face to face with him at 15 has led her to write a book to give a voice to children who shared similar experiences.
The book, titled The Fatherless Daughter: The Invisible Dad, was launched at the South Boulevard Café in Gqeberha on Thursday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.