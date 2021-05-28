Another postponement in Timothy Omotoso trial
The state has asked for more time so it can respond adequately to claims from lawyers for sex-pest accused pastor Timothy Omotoso, which will see the trial delayed several more weeks.
The state is yet to file heads of arguments in relation to an application brought by Omotoso for the high court in Gqeberha to rule a mistrial. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.