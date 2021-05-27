Walmer girl, 12, missing since Tuesday
Gqeberha police have appealed for assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her Walmer home on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 1.15pm on Tuesday, Asinakho Thambo was seen talking to a friend over a fence at her Wesleyan B, Walmer location, home.
Asinakho was alone at home at the time of her disappearance.
She was last seen wearing pink tracksuit pants, a black vest and maroon “slip slops”, and has plaited hair.
Anyone who may know Asinakho's whereabouts is asked to contact detective Sergeant Ayanda Songxaba on 071-352-4733 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
