Suspect shot dead after robbery at Uitenhage Road petrol station

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a suspected armed robber in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 39-year-old woman was sitting in a Toyota Corolla at a garage in Uitenhage Road, waiting for her boyfriend, who had gone into the shop.

A man opened the driver’s door and pointed a firearm at her before taking her cellphone and running across Uitenhage road towards New Brighton.

“The complainant and her boyfriend drove to Struanway Road, searching for the suspect.

“The complainant identified the suspect as he was exiting a pedestrian walkway and her boyfriend confronted him.

“The suspect [allegedly] pointed [a firearm at] the complainant’s boyfriend and the boyfriend, who was also armed, fire several shots at the suspect,” she said.

“The unidentified suspect died on the scene.”

A 9mm pistol with ammunition and the stolen cellphone were found at the scene.

The firearm would be sent for ballistics analysis, Janse van Rensburg said.

A case of armed robbery has been opened and an inquest docket is being investigated.

The Algoa Park police have urged anyone who can assist in identifying the dead man — who was dressed in a maroon top and navy trousers — to call 082-413-5488 or Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or to go to their nearest police station.

