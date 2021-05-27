Six nabbed for taxi protest public violence to remain behind bars
Six people arrested in connection with the ongoing protests plaguing Nelson Mandela Bay's streets, will have to remain behind bars for now.
The accused — aged between 20 and 35 years — appeared briefly in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Thursday...
