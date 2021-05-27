Police managers lift veil on officers behaving badly across SA

Police top brass on Wednesday laid bare a lack of discipline which tainted the image of the SAPS during the 2020/2021 financial year.

They also assured citizens that training would be the main focus of their turnaround strategy in an effort to reduce cases related to fraud, corruption, theft, sexual assault, officers doing business with the state and general misconduct within the service.

“As the SAPS we do acknowledge the negative affect of disciplinary processes therefore in mitigation the following measures are being prioritised for implementation and training of employees at all levels,” said Lt-Gen Lineo Ntshiea.

Ntshiea, divisional commissioner for human resources management, delivered a damning report to parliament's portfolio committee on police, detailing acts of misconduct and measures being taken to deal with ill-discipline.

During the 2020/2021 financial year, it was revealed that there were 4,087 cases reported, involving 5,708 members.

“Of the 4,087, a total of 686 are Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) related cases involving 1,270 members. There are 3,401 other cases relating to corruption, irregular expenditure related cases as well as sexual assault.” She said of the 3,401 cases, 271 members had been suspended and 167 employees were dismissed.