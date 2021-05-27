News

Police calculate damage from Nelson Mandela Bay strike action

By Riaan Marais and Zamandulo Malonde - 27 May 2021

Nine buses with a total value of about R12m were destroyed when protesters allegedly set them on fire in Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Initial reports from Nelson Mandela Bay police indicate that most of the main routes around the Bay are still open, but officials are monitoring known hotspots...

