Nelson Mandela Bay taxi strike puts spanner in works for businesses

Ongoing Bay road closures leave commuters stranded, force many shops to close

Commuters stranded, shops closed, court cases postponed, children sent home from creches and municipal services limited.



Forced road closures continued unabated in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, leaving many residents in the lurch as the ongoing taxi strike flared up again from as early as 6am...

