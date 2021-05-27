Mystery as six family members found dead at home in Thaba Nchu

Four children between the ages of three and 11 years and their parents have been found dead at their home in Thaba Nchu, Free State.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said an employee of a local hardware store reported the owner missing at midday on Wednesday, after he had not seen his boss for 10 days.

“Police went to the given address in town and on arrival they were welcomed by a foul smell and flies coming from the house.

“They gained entry through the window as the doors were locked,” Mbambo said.

She said inside the home, the bodies of a 44-year-old man, two girls aged about 8 and 10 and a boy estimated to be about three years old were found.

Further inspection in the bedroom led to the discovery of the body of a woman believed to be 38.

A body of a second boy believed to be 11 was found in the bathroom, Mbambo said.

“No physical injuries were seen on the bodies but all were found bloated,” she said.

“It is alleged that the deceased are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and were staying in Thaba Nchu. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

TimesLIVE