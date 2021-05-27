Man arrested after break-in at Korsten Post Office

Swift action by the police’s anti-gang unit resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man who allegedly broke into the Korsten Post Office on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a security guard at the post office had heard a loud bang on the door at about 3am and went to investigate.

He was allegedly confronted by two men, one wielding a knife and the other armed with a golf club.

“As he attempted to ward off the suspects, he was stabbed in his hand and fled,” Naidu said.

The security guard ran to a nearby garage and alerted the police.

When the guard returned, the front glass door had been broken and monitors on the counters had been ripped out.

Naidu said members of the anti-gang unit arrested the 27-year-old inside the post office.

The total damage is about R10,000.

The man is facing charges of housebreaking and assault, and will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

HeraldLIVE