Day zero looms in Kouga municipality

Hankey and Patensie completely reliant on Kouga Dam, which is at just 4.25%, for potable water

By Nomazima Nkosi - 27 May 2021

Taps in parts of the Kouga municipality are expected to run dry as early as July as dam levels continue to plummet.

The lack of good rainfall has resulted in the Gamtoos Valley being left with only nine weeks of water supply...

