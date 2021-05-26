Zuma pleads not guilty, won’t disclose basis of defence in corruption trial

Zuma’s new legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court the former president believed his right to a fair trial would be jeopardised as Downer was not impartial.

He said Downer was a witness against Zuma when the DA called for a review after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not want to pursue charges against the former president.

Zuma believes if his application to remove Downer is successful, he should be acquitted.

His plea is his latest move to put an end to the prosecution. In the past, Zuma’s defence team was accused of adopting a “Stalingrad approach” by launching court applications to delay the start of the trial, while the state has always said it was ready to proceed.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s former financial adviser.

This is a developing story.

