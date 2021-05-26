Young and old add voices to Cathcart fundraiser

PREMIUM

A new book titled Voices From Cathcart is truly what its title suggests it is, containing tales from 68 different residents of the Karoo town.



And, in a novel marketing twist, the editor has asked some of these diverse contributors — one 95 years old — to read snippets from their stories in Facebook video interviews...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.