WATCH | Police, taxi drivers clash on R75

A large contingent of police officers flanked striking taxi drivers on the R75 on Wednesday morning, pushing them off the road.

About 30 taxis drove down the R75 from the direction of KwaDwesi, heading towards the Chatty Dip.

However, they were cornered by the police at the intersection that connects Chelsea and Uitenhage roads, near Nelson Mandela University's Missionvale Campus.

The drivers then got out of their vehicles and stood in the middle of the road, with the police seen talking to them.

The police and drivers reached an agreement and they started to disperse, with the road then opened.