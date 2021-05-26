WATCH | Police, taxi drivers clash on R75
A large contingent of police officers flanked striking taxi drivers on the R75 on Wednesday morning, pushing them off the road.
About 30 taxis drove down the R75 from the direction of KwaDwesi, heading towards the Chatty Dip.
However, they were cornered by the police at the intersection that connects Chelsea and Uitenhage roads, near Nelson Mandela University's Missionvale Campus.
The drivers then got out of their vehicles and stood in the middle of the road, with the police seen talking to them.
The police and drivers reached an agreement and they started to disperse, with the road then opened.
Taxis have blocked the Uitenhage Road heading into Gqeberha on the second day of protests across Nelson Mandela Bay. The SA National Civic Organization has described the violent nature of the taxi strike as “appalling and nefarious”.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) May 26, 2021
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/uJNIkoSnJJ
A bitter dispute over Covid-19 funding has left Nelson Mandela Bay’s taxi industry in turmoil, with a behind-the-scenes war between vehicle owners and drivers raging on for weeks.
Road closures continued in and around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning as protests, related to an ongoing taxi strike, flared up again.
On Tuesday, it spilt over onto the streets as stones were thrown and tyres burnt, a truck and e-hailing vehicle torched, and rubber bullets fired.
Various routes about Motherwell, New Brighton and KwaDwesi were blocked by protesters, while access routes to Gqeberha’s northern areas and routes to and from Kariega were also disrupted.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
